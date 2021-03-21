Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side plan £50m move for Pedro Neto

Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Wolves forward Pedro Neto, according to reports.

The Portugal international is enjoying an excellent season at Molineux, having scored five goals and provided five assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Diogo Jota has impressed at Liverpool since moving to Anfield from Wolves last summer, and Neto could be set to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps by taking a step up.

According to The Sun , United have made Neto one of their transfer targets ahead of the close-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently sit second in the Premier League, and booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Red Devils will also advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup if they beat Leicester on Sunday.

However, a 14-point margin separating them from top spot in the Premier League shows there is still work to be done at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is keen to add to his squad in the summer and is said to have earmarked Neto as a possible target.

The United boss views the 21-year-old as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer.

Neto can play on either wing or through the middle, and has been deployed in all three positions by Nuno this term.

The Portuguese also has Premier League experience and would be much cheaper than Sancho, with Wolves valuing him at around £50m.

Leeds winger Raphinha and Sporting CP’s Pedro Goncalves are also on United’s shortlist ahead of what could be a busy summer at the club.

Goncalves has a release clause of £51.5m, but signing Raphinha directly from Leeds could prove difficult given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Liverpool are also thought to be interested in the Brazilian, who scored the winning goal against Fulham on Friday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?