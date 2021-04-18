Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba eyeing £500,000-a-week new deal

Paul Pogba has asked for £500,000 a week to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, with United reportedly set to enter negotiations at the end of the season.

According to the Star, the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola has also told any would-be suitors that they’d have to pay Pogba same salary. PSG, Real Madrid and former club Juventus have all been rumoured as potential landing spots should Pogba leave Old Trafford.

The 2018 World Cup winner has enjoyed something of a renaissance in the United midfield this season, playing an important role as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look set to finish as Premier League runners-up behind Manchester City.

The Frenchman has scored crucial match-winning goals against Burnley and Fulham in recent months, as well as helping United to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, which they are favourites to win for the second time in five years.

Having come through United’s academy, Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four years with Juventus, where he won the Serie A title in every season. He’s just two games away from making his 200th appearance for the club.

