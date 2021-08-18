Manchester United transfer news: PSG could still make last-minute move for Paul Pogba

PSG could launch a last-minute attempt to sign Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder faces an uncertain future, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in 2022.

There were suggestions last month that PSG would try and prise Pogba away from United before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

However, a move this window appeared to be off the table after PSG signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Indeed, the Ligue 1 giants turned their attention to trying to balance the books by offloading fringe members of the squad.

They appeared to be lining up the signing of Pogba on a free transfer next year, with the club willing to pay the France international £510,000 per week.

However, L'Equipe reports that a last-minute move for Pogba this summer is not off the cards.

Mauricio Pochettino still wants to strengthen his midfield before the window closes on August 31.

Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga are PSG's main targets as the club seeks to finally win its first Champions League this season.

United have not yet received a formal offer for the 28-year-old, who provided four assists - equalling a Premier League record - in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be able to relax just yet, as PSG continue to sniff around one of his team's star players.

Yet while the prospects of United holding onto Pogba for the long term look increasingly slim, they should be able to retain him for the 2021/22 campaign.

The player himself is not pushing for an immediate exit, and he could stand to benefit from joining PSG on a free transfer in terms of increased wages.

United too would be wary of selling Pogba so close to the end of the window, when it would leave them little time to find a suitable replacement.

The most likely outcome is that Pogba will join PSG when his United contract expires in July 2022.

