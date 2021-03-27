Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils anger Real Madrid by entering race for Pau Torres - reports

Manchester United have reportedly angered Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with their interest in Villareal's Pau Torres.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on the centre-back, who is enjoying an excellent season for Unai Emery’s Submarino Amarillo.

According to the El Desmarque (via the Mirror), Real felt that they were the frontrunners to sign Torres, who they had highlighted as Sergio Ramos’ successor.

With United and Manchester City both reportedly interested, though, the Spanish champions would likely be priced out of the race for the Spain international.

Torres is believed to have a release clause of around €60million (approximately £51 million). His current deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ex-Real president Ramon Calderon told talkSPORT this week that the club is “not in the best form economically-speaking” – something which is largely due to the ongoing redevelopment of the Bernabeu.

“There are always rumours at this time of the season,” Calderon said. “They are talking about Mbappe, Haaland… too many players.

“It will be difficult to spend money this summer.”

A left-footer, Torres could be the ideal partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence. The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Villareal, having been born in the city. He made his senior debut in 2017 at the age of 20.

