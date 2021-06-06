Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils closing in on £81.5m Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United are closing in on a £81.5m deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The England international was United’s leading transfer target last summer, but the Red Devils were unable to get a deal over the line.

They have retained an interest in the forward ever since, though, and are now confident of bringing him to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his squad ahead of next season, following a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2020/21.

That was only the second time United have finished in the top two in the post-Alex Ferguson era, but Solskjaer is now under pressure to mount a genuine title tilt.

The Norwegian is also waiting for his first piece of silverware as United boss, having lost last month’s Europa League final to Villarreal.

The club will look to strengthen the squad in various areas this summer, with a new striker and centre-back also on the agenda.

But the deal that many United fans are most keen to complete is that of Sancho, who looks to be on his way back to England.

According to the Daily Mirror , United are edging closer to wrapping up a deal worth £81.5m - significantly less than the £108m they were quoted in 2020.

Personal terms with the player have been agreed, but United and Dortmund are continuing to negotiate about how the fee will be paid.

The German side want to receive a large chunk of the money up front, while United prefer a series of instalments.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are set to pocket an £11m sell-on bonus if their former youth-teamer moves to Old Trafford.

A 17-year-old Sancho turned down a £30,000-a-week contract at the Etihad Stadium to join Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Wales at Euro 2020: How do they follow their sensational showing of Euro 2016?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?