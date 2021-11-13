Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could use Edinson Cavani as Jules Kounde makeweight

Manchester United could offer Edinson Cavani to Sevilla as part of a deal taking Jules Kounde in the other direction, according to reports.

The Red Devils are ready to revive their interest in the France international as they seek defensive reinforcements.

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window, but United stopped tracking the Sevilla stopper after they completed the signing of Raphael Varane.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled defensively so far this season and could make a move for Kounde as early as January.

Harry Maguire is out of form despite impressing at Euro 2020, while Phil Jones is injury prone and Eric Bailly is as rash as ever.

Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on Kounde, a player they tried to sign in August amid fears that Antonio Rudiger was planning to run down his contract.

The Blues have identified Kounde as the ideal replacement for the German, who looks set to depart Stamford Bridge when he becomes a free agent next summer.

United are hoping to beat their Premier League rivals to the signature of the 23-year-old, and the inclusion of Cavani could sweeten the deal.

Fichajes writes that Sevilla have been considering a swoop for the experienced Uruguayan in January.

Cavani has only made two starts in the Premier League this season and could be open to a move ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

United have been made aware of Sevilla’s interest in the striker and they might look to use that to their advantage.

The report suggests that the Red Devils could offer Cavani as a makeweight in a deal for Kounde.

However, Marca states that Sevilla will not consider cashing in on their prized asset in January.

They might be open to a sale next summer and are realistic enough to know Kounde will not be around forever, but the La Liga title challengers want to keep their squad intact for the remainder of the campaign.

NOW READ...

INTERNATIONALS 10 players who could have represented different countries

RANKED The 10 best English managers in football right now

LIVERPOOL Are the Reds losing the Premier League's best ever sporting director?