Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils enter contract talks with Eric Bailly

Manchester United have begun to discuss a new deal for Eric Bailly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer and United are keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “We have started talking to Eric and [his] representatives. Eric is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well. I have been very happy with him.”

Bailly has been plagued by injury problems since joining United in a £30 million move from Villareal five years ago, so much so that he only reached 100 appearances for the club in the 1-1 Europa League last 16 draw with AC Milan on Thursday.

“His playing style has made him lose too many games [due to injury],” Solskjaer added, “because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here. He is getting more and more robust.”

Ivory Coast international Bailly hasn’t made more than 20 appearances in a season since 2016/17, his first campaign with United, but he is only six games away from doing so in 2020/21.

Roma’s Gianluca Mancini and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde are among the centre-halves United have been linked with recently, but they would like to keep Bailly – who provides invaluable versatility by being able to also operate at right-back – at the club.

