Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Italian duo Nicolo Barella and Federico Chiesa

Manchester United have drawn up a list of transfer targets despite the uncertainty over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future, according to reports.

The Norwegian is under huge pressure following a 5-0 demolition by Liverpool on Sunday.

Solskjaer's job is safe for now and he is expected to take charge of the game against Tottenham this weekend.

But the 48-year-old is unlikely to survive for much longer if results do not improve immediately.

United could soon have a big decision to make, but they are not fully focused on the managerial situation.

According to Fichajes, the recruitment team at Old Trafford are already beginning to look to the January transfer window and beyond.

United already have one of the strongest squads in Europe at their disposal, but there is always room for improvement.

Key figures at the club are said to have identified three parts of the team that can be upgraded: right-back, central midfield and wide forward.

Kieran Trippier has been identified as a player who could make United more solid at the back.

The Atletico Madrid defender was heavily linked with the Red Devils in the summer, as Solskjaer sought competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In the end United were unwilling to meet Atletico's asking price, but they could return for Trippier in January or at the end of the campaign.

Declan Rice has been spoken of as a possible United target, but West Ham manager David Moyes says the England international will not move for less than £100m.

A more affordable alternative is Nicolo Barella, who has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A with Inter.

In attack, United admire Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, who started on the bench for Sunday's draw with Inter.

The Red Devils could test Juve's resolve with an offer next summer, although they could find it difficult to prise Chiesa away from the Allianz Stadium.

