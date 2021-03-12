Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye summer swoop for Harry Kane or Erling Haaland

Manchester United reportedly want to sign a big-name striker this summer, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane top of their shopping list.

The Red Devils beat Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture but are still 14 points adrift of top spot.

United are desperate to close the gap and will attempt to do so by entering the transfer market this summer.

Recent stories suggest they are eyeing two high-profile additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane are among the players who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days.

A centre-forward also appears to be on United’s radar, and the Daily Mirror reports that Haaland and Kane are leading targets.

The Red Devils are willing to cash in on Anthony Martial in a bid to raise funds for either striker.

Martial impressed in Sunday’s 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, but his days at Old Trafford are said to be numbered.

Edinson Cavani also faces an uncertain future, with the Uruguay international having been linked with a return to South America.

United are therefore preparing to bring a new striker to the club at the end of the campaign.

Neither Kane nor Haaland would come cheap, but both players are on United’s radar ahead of the summer.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep hold of their star man, but a failure to qualify for the Champions League could force their hand.

Dortmund would perhaps be more willing to listen to offers for Haaland, but United would face competition for his signature from several major clubs around Europe.

Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, as Simon Kjaer’s late header cancelled out Amad Diallo’s first goal for the club.

