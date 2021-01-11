Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils face challenge from PSG for midfielder Romain Faivre

Little notice was paid to Romain Favre’s move from Monaco to Brest last summer, but now some of Europe’s biggest clubs have started circling.

According to Le10Sport, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both rumoured to be monitoring the versatile midfielder’s progress closely after an impressive start to his breakthrough season.

Faivre had come through the ranks at Tours before signing his first professional contract with Monaco in February 2018.

After a handful of first team appearances, Faivre was largely consigned to Monaco’s B team last season and, with little prospect of that situation improving, chose to leave during the summer.

The 22-year-old joined Brest for just £450,000 but has seen his value spiral over the last few months having impressed with his composure and creativity.

Faivre has started all but one game so far in Ligue Un, registering four goals and three assists, including the winner against his former club Monaco as he turned in a cross at the far post.

His assured performances have led to international recognition, with a first call-up to the French Under-21 squad in October. He has two goals from four caps so far, both coming in big wins over Liechtenstein.

To protect their investment, and ward off potential suitors, Brest have already extended Faivre’s contract to June 2025.

New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was able to see Faivre up close during Saturday’s meeting with Brest, which ended in a 3-0 win for the reigning champions, who are currently a point behind Lyon at the top of the table.

Manchester United have added Amad Diallo to their ranks so far this month, and have also been linked with another teenage prospect in Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is being watched by a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.