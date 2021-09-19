Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils lead race to sign Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The England international has burnished his reputation since moving to Signal Iduna Park last summer.

Bellingham has forced his way into the Dortmund team despite still only being 18 years old.

The Birmingham City academy product has also impressed at international level, starring in England's recent victory over Andorra.

Like that of his former Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho, Bellingham's long-term future is thought to lie in the Premier League.

He could be on his way back to England next summer, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all credited with an interest in the teenage starlet.

According to The Sun, it is the Red Devils who are in pole position to acquire Bellingham.

United tried to sign Bellingham last year before the midfielder ultimately chose Dortmund.

And the club believes the groundwork they laid during their failed pursuit of the ex-Birmingham man will pay off in the future.

Bellingham, who was just 16 at the time, met Alex Ferguson in April 2020 as United attempted to woo him.

He and his parents were also shown round the training ground by club employees.

Bellingham chose Dortmund because he believed it was the best place for a young player to develop.

That was an astute decision given the fine work the German side have done in producing talent in recent years.

But Bellingham was nevertheless impressed by what he saw at United, and that could work in their favour next summer.

However, there is no guarantee that BVB will cash in on the England international in 2022, particularly as he still has four years left on his contract.

Erling Haaland is almost certain to depart Signal Iduna Park ahead of next season, and Dortmund rarely sell more than one of their star players each summer.

Meanwhile Sancho spent four seasons with the club before he was sold to United, whereas Bellingham is only in his second campaign in Germany.

