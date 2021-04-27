Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils losing ground in race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international is out of contract in 2022 and has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions.

The Italian title is heading to Inter and Juventus are locked in a battle to finish in the top four.

Missing out on Champions League football would be unthinkable for Ronaldo, who moved to Turin with the hope of becoming only the second player to win the competition with three different clubs.

Manager Andrea Pirlo faces an uncertain future, while the Bianconeri look set to revamp their squad in the summer.

Ronaldo, who turns 37 next season, will no doubt be keen to end his career in Europe at a club capable of winning trophies straight away.

PSG and Manchester United have both been linked with the forward in recent months.

And according to Tuttosport , the French giants are now at the front of the queue to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Italian outlet reports that Ronaldo is looking into a potential switch to the Parc des Princes.

Although his agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly been sounding out United, Ronaldo is said to believe his chances of a sixth Champions League winner’s medal are stronger in Paris than in Manchester.

There are also doubts over whether United would be able to afford Ronaldo’s wages, an issue that is unlikely to affect PSG’s interest in the Portuguese star.

A 1-1 draw with Fiorentina at the weekend leaves Juventus inside the top four of Serie A due to a head-to-head advantage over AC Milan.

Pirlo’s side will face the Rossoneri on May 9 in a match that could define both teams’ seasons.

Ronaldo has scored 32 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this term.

