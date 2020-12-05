Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make contact with Ousmane Dembele’s representatives

Manchester United are considering a possible move for Ousmane Dembele in January, according to reports.

Jadon Sancho was the club’s primary transfer target in the summer window, but they were unable to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side demanded more than £100m for one of their prized assets and refused to budge on that valuation.

That forced United to look elsewhere for alternatives, with Dembele appearing on their radar shortly before deadline day.

The Red Devils could not pull off a deal before the window closed, but they are reportedly set to renew their interest next month.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to bring Dembele to Old Trafford.

The Barcelona forward has struggled to live up to expectations since his £135m move to the Camp Nou in 2017.

Barca are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, who has only started four games in La Liga so far this season.

The Catalan club had been negotiating a new deal with Dembele’s representatives, with the winger out of contract in 2022.

However, Barcelona are considering selling the former Dortmund man in January unless significant progress is made in their discussions with his agent.

United have also held talks with Dembele’s representatives, although they are unlikely to buy him permanently next month.

United could instead seek to negotiate a loan deal until the end of the season, at which point they could begin negotiations over a permanent move.

Amad Diallo is set to arrive in Manchester next month after United agreed to sign the 18-year-old from Atalanta in the summer.

The club are hopeful of obtaining a work permit for the teenager, who was born in Ivory Coast and moved to Italy as a child.

United return to Premier League action against West Ham on Saturday.

