Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Paul Pogba facing an uncertain future.

The France international is out of contract in 2022 and has delayed signing an extension at Old Trafford.

Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid have all been spoken of as potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

Pogba has previously said that he is in no rush to make a decision on his future , with talks having been pushed back to the summer.

However, United have begun to draw up contingency plans should the 27-year-old seek pastures new.

And according to The Sun , Valverde is one of the players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could make a move for.

The report states that United have drawn up a list of potential targets, with the Uruguay international among the players they are monitoring.

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive season in La Liga, despite the fact Zinedine Zidane’s side are trailing Atletico Madrid in the title race.

Injury issues have kept Valverde out of action in recent weeks, but he has contributed three goals and one assist in 15 league appearances this term.

Valverde has spent most of the campaign playing in central midfield, but he also has experience of playing in a holding role and a more advanced position behind the strikers.

His versatility is appealing to United, who want a multi-functional replacement for Pogba should the Frenchman move on.

Valverde has a £148m release clause in his contract, which is worth in the region of £120,000 per week.

However, Madrid are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic and would be prepared to accept a smaller fee.

United will begin their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

