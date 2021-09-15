Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils prioritise new deal for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are determined to tie Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since he moved to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Fernandes has scored 44 goals in 85 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder is under contract until 2025, having signed a five-and-a-half-year deal following his move last year.

On the face of it there might not appear to be much need for urgency over a new deal for Fernandes, but United have in fact made it a priority.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals United have been in talks with Fernandes since July.

They are keen to secure the long-term future of the 27-year-old, who is in line for a pay rise.

United are working hard to persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with the France international into the final year of his current contract.

Pogba's future remains uncertain, although reports suggest he is now warming to the idea of staying put.

United anticipate a more straightforward process with Fernandes, who is keen to remain.

The Portuguese has established himself as one of the best attacking players in European football in Manchester.

Fernandes delivered a sumptuous assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in United's 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He has already scored four goals in the Premier League this term, a tally that no other player in the division can better.

It is still early days in Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford, but there are no signs yet that Fernandes will be unable to shine in the same team as his international colleague.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to win his first trophy as United manager this season, he will need Fernandes to maintain the level of performance he has given over the last 18 months.

