Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to make move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Manchester United are considering a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen to bolster his backline at the end of the campaign.

United kept a clean sheet in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal, but they have conceded more goals than any other team in the top half of the table.

Harry Maguire has played alongside numerous different partners in recent weeks, with Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe all given starts.

United want to sign a long-term partner for Maguire and have settled on Kounde as their top target, report the Sunday Mirror .

The 22-year-old has been one of the most impressive defenders in La Liga so far this season.

Kounde has made 17 appearances for Sevilla, who are targeting a top-four finish under Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish side value the 22-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, at £60m.

But United have shown they are willing to spend big for the right player, having broken the transfer record for a defender when they signed Maguire for £80m.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Frenchman, but United hope to steal a march on their European rivals in the race to sign him.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer insists United are not thinking about the Premier League title race following the stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils, who lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Wednesday, are now three points adrift of top spot.

“We don’t think about the title race or the title now. We’re in January," the Norwegian said in his post-match press conference.

"We’re just focusing on getting back on the road. The disappointment on Wednesday was big, but today gives us more belief again because we feel we dominated and created enough big chances to win the game. You can never control that result, though.

"The reaction and the approach to the game was good. I felt the first half was very good. Now we’re on the road again and we’ll go on Tuesday.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?