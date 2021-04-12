Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils wary of Erling Haaland pursuit turning into a Jadon Sancho saga

After their failed bid to sign Jadon Sancho last year, Manchester United are determined not to fall into the same trap with his Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

According to The Athletic, Man United don’t want to commit too much time to negotiating a fee for Haaland if it means missing out on other targets.

Their pursuit of Sancho became all-consuming despite a lack of progress and he was still a Dortmund player when the transfer deadline passed.

United are wary of repeating the same mistake this summer by focusing solely on Haaland to the detriment of completing deals for other players.

With Edinson Cavani likely to move on at the end of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is committed to signing a clinical goalscorer who can close the gap to Manchester City.

Haaland would be an ideal signing but there is no guarantee that Dortmund will be prepared to sell despite interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen on the Norwegian striker, who has the potential to be one of the world’s best.

He has already been battling with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe for supremacy in the Champions League this season.

Haaland has an incredible 10 goals in seven appearances in the competition this season, including braces in both legs of Dortmund’s last-16 tie with Sevilla.

His agent has opened discussions with several different clubs in the expectation of a bidding war for the 20-year-old.

Harry Kane remains an alternative option for Man United, but he has three years left on his contract and Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to sell to an English rival, even for an astronomical fee.