Manchester United transfer news: Shola Shoretire rejects numerous clubs to sign with Red Devils

Manchester United have fought off fierce competition to tie Shola Shoretire down to his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old winger from Nigeria has earned rave reviews for his performances within United’s youth setup.

PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich all tried to tempt Shoretire away from Manchester, the Daily Mail reports.

But United have convinced the teenager to commit his future to the club, with Shoretire signing his first senior deal.

The Nigerian has spent most of the season to date with United’s Under-23s, although he has been invited to join in with first-team training on occasion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff have been impressed with his ability and application.

Shoretire’s talent has not escaped the attention of other European clubs, and several of the continent’s biggest sides duly approached the 17-year-old.

But the winger is happy to stay put and can now expect to be involved with the first team on a more regular basis.

“It's a dream come true to sign my first professional contract for my boyhood club,” Shoretire wrote in an Instragam post . “Such a proud day for me and my family.

“Thank you to everyone at the club and to my family who have helped me get to this moment. Hard work continues!”

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Shola Shoretire has signed his first professional contract with the club,” a statement posted on United official website read.

“The 17-year-old forward, who has been with United since the age of nine, is another product of the club's outstanding Academy system.

“Shoretire will be looking to hone his talents behind the scenes and maintain his development at the club in the coming months and years.”

United face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, before facing West Brom in the Premier League this weekend.

