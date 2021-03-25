Manchester United transfer news: Solskjaer tries to convince Dortmund's Erling Haaland of move with regular calls

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has reportedly been in regular contact with Erling Haaland as he looks to convince the Borussia Dortmund striker to join him at Old Trafford this summer.

Solskjaer signed his compatriot while in charge of Norwegian side Molde in 2017 and the pair worked together until the boss was appointed by his former club the following year.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils manager has been making the most of his personal relationship with Haaland.

Solskjaer is said to have bombarded the 20-year-old with phone calls as he tries to convince him to pick United over his other suitors at the end of the season.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after talents in European football and Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are among the clubs to have expressed interest.

The former Salzburg front man has scored 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season for Dortmund, helping them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga outfit will face Pep Guardiola’s City at that stage, but they face a fight to qualify for the competition next season.

Dortmund are currently fifth in the league standings, four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the final Champions League spot.

