Manchester United transfer news: Target Harvey Barnes in talks over Leicester contract

Harvey Barnes is in advanced talks with Leicester over a new contract, according to reports.

The winger is enjoying an excellent season at the King Power Stadium, having scored nine goals and provided four assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

Barnes made his England debut in 2020 and has been tipped to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the East Midlands, with both Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen.

However, both clubs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Burnley-born attacker.

According to The Daily Mirror , Barnes and Leicester are in advanced talks over a new deal for the former West Brom loanee.

The wide man is under contract at the King Power until 2024 but the Foxes are keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

The club also want to reward him for his excellent displays this term, which have helped Brendan Rodgers’ side into third place in the Premier League table.

Leicester have concluded that Barnes deserves a pay rise and are keen to offer him fresh terms to ward off interest from elsewhere.

Youri Tielemans is also on the verge of signing a new contract, according to various reports.

The Belgium international suggested as much in a recent interview, with Leicester keen to keep their current squad intact.

When asked if he was interested in extending his stay with the Foxes, Tielemans replied: “Why not?

“This is a club where you have the best environment you can have, especially with the new training ground.

"The people around you just want the best from you. It's brilliant to be here and I really like it here.

“You can't predict the future or whether we are ready to win trophies but everything around the club and inside the club is already in place to produce success.”

