Manchester United transfer news: Thomas Tuchel a contender to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have identified Thomas Tuchel as a potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

Tuchel oversaw PSG’s 3-1 victory over United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That result means the Red Devils must avoid defeat by RB Leipzig next week to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Solskjaer has guided United to three consecutive wins in the Premier League, but doubts over his long-term future persist.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been spoken of as a potential replacement, while Max Allegri has also been mentioned in relation to the role.

And according to Bild, Tuchel is another contender to become United’s next manager should the club choose to dispense of Solskjaer.

The German coach, who has himself come under pressure at PSG this season, would be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The 47-year-old has won two Ligue 1 titles at the Parc des Princes and also led the club to the final of the Champions League last term.

He was previously in charge of Borussia Dortmund but only won one DFB-Pokal during his two seasons at the helm at Signal Iduna Park.

The next few days could help to determine Solskjaer’s future, with a draw against RB Leipzig enough to see his side through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Before that United take on West Ham at the London Stadium, where victory on Saturday could see them climb into the top four.

However, a loss in the capital could ultimately see United end the weekend eight points adrift of top spot ahead of the Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane should Real Madrid sack their under-fire manager.

That would boost Tuchel’s chances of taking over at Old Trafford, although United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward publicly backed Solskjaer during a recent fans’ forum.

