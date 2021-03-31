Manchester United transfer news: United launch shock bid to sign Man City legend Sergio Aguero

Manchester United have launched a stunning bid to sign Manchester City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is set to depart the Etihad at the end of the season when his contract expires, after winning four Premier League titles in 10 years with the club.

Competition is fierce to sign the Argentina international on a free transfer, but Foot Mercato reports that the striker has received an offer from City’s fierce rivals United.

The Old Trafford club aren’t alone in sending a proposal to Aguero, though, as Chelsea, Inter Milan and PSG have also formulated offers.

The Argentinian is also a target for Italian champions Juventus, writes Gazzetta dello Sport, who opened talks with the player’s representatives several months ago.

Aguero has struggled with injuries and illness this season and as a result has played only a minor role in City’s march towards the Premier League title.

He has scored one goal in eight league games, in the last outing against Fulham, but his remarkable consistency in front of goal throughout his career makes him one of the most sought-after players on the market this summer.

