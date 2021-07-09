Manchester United transfer news: United to battle Spurs and Barcelona for Atalanta's Cristian Romero

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta’s £52 million-rated defender Cristian Romero, but face competition from Tottenham and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America, and CalcioMercato.com says talks have gone quiet lately while he is away.

United are said to have put €45m on the table for the centre-back, some way shy of the €60m (£52m) Atalanta hope to bring in.

Relations between the English and Italian clubs are good following Amad Diallo’s move to Old Trafford last summer, but Romero picked up an unknown injury at the Copa America and talks have slowed down over the last month.

That could provide an opportunity for Spurs or Barcelona, and Atalanta are almost certain to make a hefty profit from the defender, once they make his loan move from Juventus permanent for €16m.

Romero has been one the most exciting young defenders in Serie A for the last three years, since joining Genoa from Argentinian side Belgrano in 2018.

His form for the Serie A club in his debut campaign earned him a move to Juve in the summer of 2019, but he was sent back to Genoa on loan for another season.

However, it was last term that he really exploded, putting in some superb performances under Gian Piero Gasperini to win the Serie A defender of the year award.

Playing in the centre of a back three, the 23-year-old made 31 league appearances as the Bergamo club finished third in Serie A, and seven Champions League outings on their way to the last 16.

The €16m fee Atalanta are obliged to pay to make the deal permanent looks like a steal, but Atalanta will hope they can tempt him to stay at the club, with another season of Champions League football on offer.

