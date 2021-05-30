Manchester United transfer news: United to target Jadon Sancho over Harry Kane

Manchester United will reportedly try to sign Jadon Sancho this summer and not make a move for Harry Kane, despite the England captain's desire to leave Tottenham.

United tried to sign Sancho last summer but refused to match Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the England winger, thought to be around £100 million.

Reports in Germany earlier this year suggested that Dortmund had dropped the asking price for Sancho, though, potentially paving the way for a fresh approach.

This, coupled with Edinson Cavani’s contract extension making signing a number nine less of a priority, may see United’s rumoured interest in Kane cool.

According to Mail Online, the financial impact of the pandemic has left United only able to make one big-money signing this summer, which could be Sancho.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed another fine season in Germany, helping Dortmund to qualify for the Champions League and becoming the first English player to score in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) final – bagging a brace in the Black and Yellows’ 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

Sancho has been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, with the final 26 set to be announced on 1st June. This summer’s tournament would be the his first with the Three Lions, for whom he’s won 18 caps and scored three goals.

Having spent time in the Watford and Manchester City youth set-ups, the London-born prodigy joined Dortmund in 2017 and made his professional debut at the age of 17. He’s gone on to make 137 appearances for the eight-time German champions, reaching the 50-goal mark in the aforementioned DFB-Pokal final.

