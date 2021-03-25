Manchester United transfer news: Villarreal defender Pau Torres keen on Old Trafford move

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils face competition from Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong campaign under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, helping his side to seventh place in La Liga and the Europa League quarter-finals.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the centre-back is interested in joining United after the Premier League giants expressed interest in a summer move.

Torres is open to a move to English football, where City and other Premier League sides are also monitoring his progress.

He is believed to have a €60 million release clause in his deal at Villarreal, but the Spanish side could consider a player-plus-cash deal if the price is too high in a financial climate that has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

United see the left-footed Torres as an ideal partner for Harry Maguire, and signing a new central defender is a priority for the Old Trafford hierarchy in the summer market.

Real Madrid and Bayern have also shown interest in the player, who is likely to feature for Spain at this summer’s postponed European Championship.

Torres has scored three goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

