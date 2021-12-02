Manchester United v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Arsenal live stream, Amazon Prime, Thursday 2 December, 8.15pm

Manchester United will be hoping to finally get back to winning ways in the Premier League when Ralf Rangnick makes his debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick led the club to a creditable 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea at the weekend, as the Red Devils awaited the arrival of the German boss.

United are winless in their last three Premier League outings and have just one victory in the last eight, a run of form that has seen them slide to eighth place, five points behind the Gunners in fifth.

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly benched for the trip to Stamford Bridge and a keen eye will be cast on Rangnick's team selection this time around.

It was hardly an attacking masterclass from Carrick’s men in London, as they finished the game with a total of three shots – their lowest total in a Premier League match since April 2017 against Man City.

The Manchester club’s home form has been poor this season, as they have lost half of their six home games in the league, picking up seven points from a possible 18.

They haven’t won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since beating Aston Villa on 25 September.

Arsenal recovered from their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool to beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday, and they can count on a good record in this fixture.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings against United, a run stretching back to April 2018.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday 2 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

