Manchester United v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Liverpool live stream, BBC, Sunday 24 January, 5pm GMT

Manchester United will renew hostilities with Liverpool in the FA Cup just seven days after the two sides met in the Premier League.

United are riding the crest of a wave at present, having climbed to the top of the Premier League table after a 13-match unbeaten run. Goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba brought victory over Fulham in their most recent top-flight encounter, as United fans dare to dream about another title triumph. For now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be focused on the FA Cup, and he will want to see a better performance from his team than the one they delivered against Watford in the third round.

Liverpool may have eased past a youthful Aston Villa side in the third round of this competition, but they go into this game on the back of a poor run of form in the Premier League. A 1-0 defeat by Burnley on Thursday means Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to win any of their last five games in the league, and as such the champions are now six points adrift of United in top spot. A victory over their arch-rivals here could spark a return to form, though.

BETTING ODDS

Liverpool: 8/5

United will be without Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, while Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to a back problem. Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Daniel James and Odion Ighalo will all hope to be given a chance, but the identity of the opposition means Solskjaer will not be able to make wholesale changes to his side.

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the season, but Joel Matip is bck in the fray after injury. Nathaniel Phillips or Rhys Williams could play in the heart of the backline if Fabinho is rested, but Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas are all on the treatment table. Jordan Henderson is a doubt after missing the loss to Burnley.

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and James Milner will all be hoping to start, although it is not yet clear how much rotation Klopp is planning. His selection of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench against Burnley suggests he will play a strong side at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

(Image credit: Future)

