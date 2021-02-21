Manchester United v Newcastle live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Newcastle live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 21 February, 7pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Newcastle on Sunday. The home side are priced at 2/7 with 888.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side seemed to be in a promising position in the title race a few weeks back, but a dip in form - and Manchester City’s relentlessness - means they are now 10 points adrift of top spot. The championship has now surely gone, but United remain well positioned in the race for the top four. They will also be buoyed by Thursday’s superb showing against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, with United running riot on the counter-attack en route to a 4-0 victory.

Newcastle have cause for concern as we approach the business end of the season, and are priced at 19/2 for the win. A 2-0 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, combined with Fulham’s improving form, means the Magpies are now just six points above the bottom three. The Cottagers still face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, but Steve Bruce’s side could be vulnerable unless they start picking up more wins. A draw is 23/5 with 888.

Paul Pogba will not be available again until next month at the earliest, with the France international sidelined with a thigh problem.

Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani have been nursing muscle problems and could both be missing, while Phil Jones is a long-term absentee with a knee issue. Eric Bailly will hope to keep his place alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back after featuring in the thrashing of Real Sociedad, but Daniel James is likely to drop out.

Newcastle will have to make do without Callum Wilson until April, with the club’s top scorer having sustained a hamstring tear. The Magpies looked toothless without him in the defeat by Chelsea, when Dwight Gayle struggled to get into the game.

Jeff Hendrick is available again following suspension and Federico Fernandez is closing in on a return to action following an injury lay-off, but Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo are still on the treatment table.

Kick-off is at 7pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Manchester United v Newcastle live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.