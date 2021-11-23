Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims brutal attack at former club, in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

Manchester United are stuck in the past, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who's told the Guardian that the Red Devils need to go to hospital.

The surprise jibe from the 40-year-old comes from Ibrahimovic recounting his days at Old Trafford, in the wake of United firing another manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked at the weekend after losing 4-1 to Watford.

Ibrahimovic played for United in the 2016/17 season and resigned on for the following year, only for his second season to be cut short with injury. His goals, however, helped win his team the League Cup in 2017.

Now, the Swede has taken a pop at the club, when asked what the problem is at United.

“They talk too much about the past,” Ibrahimovic said. “When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’

“But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

Despite his comments, Ibrahimovic was clear to start that he had a good time in the Premier League - but that the technical quality of English players is a lot worse than other major European leagues.

“I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies,” the striker said.

“The quality is overrated in a technical way. But the Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed].

“In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect].”