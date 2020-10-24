Manny Duku bags brace as Raith Rovers see off Queen of the South

Manny Duku scored twice as Raith Rovers claimed a 5-2 Championship victory at Queen of the South.

Rovers took an almost-instant lead through Ross Matthews but were pegged back inside five minutes. Reghan Tumilty was booked for conceding a penalty and the reliable Stephen Dobbie converted.

John McGlynn’s side were forced into an early substitution in the 12th minute, Ethan Ross replaced by Brad Spencer, but it did not disrupt them as Duku’s header immediately restored their lead.

Daniel Armstrong made it 3-1 at half-time from Tumilty’s cross but Queens pulled one back on the hour through Ayo Obileye.

Dylan Tait made it 4-2 and though Rovers faced several scares, Regan Hendry twice clearing off the line while Dobbie’s free-kick hit the crossbar, Duku’s second finally made the points safe with five minutes remaining.