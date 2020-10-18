Manuel Lanzini lands Hammer blow on Spurs and 5 more famous football comebacks

Manuel Lanzini’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a dramatic point for West Ham at Tottenham on Sunday, after David Moyes’ men had trailed 3-0 with only eight minutes to go.

Son Heung-min struck after 45 seconds before helping Harry Kane score twice only for the Hammers to rally at the death, Fabian Balbuena and a Davinson Sanchez own goal setting the stage for Lanzini’s last-gasp leveller.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at five other great turnarounds in recent English football history.

Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4 (Premier League, St James’ Park 2011)

Cheick Tiote sealed a dramatic point for Newcastle against Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arsenal looked to have the three points sewn up after just 26 minutes as they made a blistering start, with goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and a Robin Van Persie double seemingly giving them an unassailable lead. But Newcastle had other ideas, and after the Gunners had Abou Diaby sent off, the hosts mounted the most stunning of recoveries. A brace of Joey Barton penalties and a Leon Best effort made it 4-3 and then they stole a point when Cheick Tiote sent in an unstoppable low drive from 25 yards.

Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1 (European Cup final, Nou Camp, 1999)

Teddy Sheringham sparked Manchester United’s revival against Bayern Munich (Phil Noble/PA)

United trailed for nearly the entire game after falling behind to Mario Basler’s sixth-minute free-kick. But, in the most amazing finish in the competition’s history, United turned the game on its head. Substitute Teddy Sheringham equalised with a shot on the turn from eight yards, then David Beckham’s corner was flicked on by Sheringham and fellow substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rifled the ball into the roof of the net to spark incredible scenes.

Tottenham 3 Manchester City 4 (FA Cup fourth-round replay, White Hart Lane, 2004)

Joey Barton’s sending-off did not stop Manchester City launching a stunning comeback at Tottenham (Sean Dempsey/PA)

City produced one of the greatest comebacks in FA Cup history as they came from three goals and a man down at half-time to win. Ledley King, Robbie Keane and Christian Ziege scored inside 43 minutes, then City had Joey Barton dismissed after the half-time whistle for dissent. But City gave a stunning second-half performance and won with goals from Sylvain Distin, Paul Bosvelt, Shaun Wright-Phillips and a stoppage-time header from Jon Macken.

Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 (FA Cup fifth-round replay, Prenton Park, 2001)

Stuart Barlow’s winner sunk Southampton in dramatic fashion at Prenton Park (David Kendall/PA)

Hassan Kachloul, Jo Tessem and Dean Richards gave the Saints a 3-0 lead by half-time and Tranmere looked dead and buried. Paul Rideout, who headed Everton’s 1995 FA Cup final winner against Manchester United, sparked a Rovers comeback by pulling a goal back on the hour. Rideout made it 3-2 with a 70th-minute bullet header and hauled Rovers level with his hat-trick goal 10 minutes later. Substitute Stuart Barlow capped an astonishing fightback seven minutes from time.

Tottenham 3 Manchester United 5 (Premier League, 2001)

Juan Sebastian Veron was one of the scorers as Manchester United stunned Spurs (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Spurs stunned the champions in the first half – establishing a 3-0 interval lead with goals from Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Ziege. However, United were a different side in the second half, sweeping the hosts aside with goals from Andy Cole, Laurent Blanc, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron and David Beckham.