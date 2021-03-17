Marcus Rashford named 2021 Postcode Hero for campaign to end child food poverty

Marcus Rashford has been named as this year’s Postcode Hero for his charitable and campaigning work on food poverty.

The England and Manchester United striker marked the award by presenting a cheque for £250,000, raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players, to the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Rashford, 23, said: “It’s an honour to be named this year’s Postcode Hero but the most important thing to me is the difference these funds will make to families that, for whatever reason or circumstance, are struggling to feed their children.

Marcus Rashford has been named this year’s Postcode Hero (handout/PA)

“FareShare and the Trussell Trust have done an unbelievable job of caring for our most needy during and before this pandemic, and I will continue to support their efforts which have become so vital to many.”

The Trussell Trust provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty and campaigns to end the need for food banks in the UK.

FareShare works with the food industry to distribute surplus supplies to 11,000 charities and groups across the UK, including school breakfast clubs, homeless shelters, older people’s lunch clubs and community cafes.

The Postcode Hero award recognises individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to society for their charitable and campaigning work. Previous recipients include George and Amal Clooney and Sir David Attenborough.