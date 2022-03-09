Mark McGhee missing Dundee’s game with St Mirren due to Covid-19

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their cinch Premiership game against St Mirren.

McGhee is the latest person at the club to be hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

Dundee are still missing several players for Wednesday’s match after being without six through isolation at the weekend.

McGhee, who is in the midst of a touchline ban, was the only one to test positive in Dundee’s latest round of testing.

He told his club’s website: “It’s disappointing that I will not be at tonight’s match but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players.

“I’ll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks.”

“Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated and feeling OK.”