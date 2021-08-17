Mark Robins eager for more after seeing Coventry beat Blackpool

Coventry manager Mark Robins admits he is very satisfied with his side’s start to the season and believes they can be even better.

The Sky Blues secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres’ goal on the stroke of half-time after his late penalty miss in Saturday’s defeat against Barnsley.

Robins believes his side could be sitting pretty with a perfect record from their opening three games, but is content with their two wins.

“It should have been three points on Saturday but you have to be ruthless,” Robins said.

“If you are creating those chances, you have to put them away. But it is really early days and we have to be pleased with where we are at two points-a-game at the minute.

“To come away and get the three points here is really, really important.

“We are very pleased in that dressing room. But we know have got a lot of work to do really in some areas of the team.”

Robins also hailed the way Gyokeres bounced back after his slip-up at Barnsley.

“That was a superb centre forward display from Viktor after his penalty miss on Saturday – which he probably got a bit of stick for,” Robins added.

“I thought he was outstanding. His running power was a joke, he created chances, he hit the post. He has got hold of the ball and helped us get up the field and ended up the match-winner.”

Gyokeres’ winner came in first-half stoppage-time when Fankaty Dabo’s cross from the right was parried by Chris Maxwell onto the onrushing striker and rebounded into the net – with the Blackpool goalkeeper appealing in vain for handball.

Shayne Lavery had a number of chances for Blackpool but found Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore – who also denied Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt – in fine form.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was unhappy with the goal but admits his newly-promoted side, who have yet to win in the league, need to step up their level in the Championship.

“Having seen the goal back he is offside and it is after the time. He only put a minute up and it is after the 46 minutes so it is hard to take,” Critchley said.

“I can’t fault the players, we created a lot of chances but we didn’t take them and if you don’t take your chances you lose games of football.

“You can feel it on the side of the pitch, there is a big difference between League One and the Championship in the quality of the play, the physicality and the speed.

“You have to think quicker with and without the ball and you get tested all over the pitch.”