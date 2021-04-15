Mark Robins salutes best away performance of season as Coventry beat Rotherham

Coventry manager Mark Robins believes his side put in their best away display of the season as they won 1-0 at relegation rivals Rotherham.

Coventry bagged the vital three points to extend the gap between themselves and The Millers to six points and lift themselves above Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham.

The winner came 20 minutes from time with Leo Ostigard rising highest to head in from Matty James’ free-kick.

Rotherham are now four points adrift of safety with two games in hand on their rivals.

Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had been in inspired form, denying Liam Kelly, Callum O’Hare and Tyler Walker great chances in a game which was largely dominated by the visiting side.

The Millers still came close to getting the opener when Lewis Wing’s effort smashed back off the post.

But after playing their third game in just six days, Rotherham ran out of steam and could not trouble the Coventry goal before or after Ostigard’s header.

Robins said: “I think that is our best away performance of the season. It is really encouraging.

“To stand up against the physical threat Rotherham have and keep them to very little in terms of opportunities in front of your goal is different class.

“It was a great start to the game. Their keeper has made three worldies. I thought Matty James was absolutely magnificent. He ran it for us.

“It gives us a boost. It’s huge and it gives us confidence. The level of performance was up there.

“What it does do is it drags a few others in and they will be looking over their shoulders. Those teams that are in it are not expected to be in it. Ourselves, Rotherham and Wycombe are.

“To be in a position to try and get over the line is fantastic.”

Millers manager Paul Warne admitted his side were second best.

He said: “I think we got what we deserved. Coventry were significantly better than us on the night.

“They started the game on the front foot and outfought us which I don’t like to say. Viktor kept us in the game.

“We looked a bit jaded. I can have no complaints on the scoreline. We will try and pick them up and go again Sunday but it was a blow.

“We have to play these games. It’s just unfortunate for us with the order they go in. I would have loved to have played this game with more rest.

“We didn’t have much of a threat. Collectively we just weren’t great. We didn’t create anything and that’s disappointing.

“The lads still know they’re in a real scrap and hopefully their character will shine through.”