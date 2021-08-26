Marley Watkins returns to Aberdeen on two-year deal

Marley Watkins has returned to Aberdeen after netting two goals in his only appearance for Cardiff.

The 30-year-old striker scored a double in an EFL Cup win against Sutton United after signing a short-term deal with Cardiff earlier this month, but was told he would not be getting a long-term contract days later.

The former Inverness and Barnsley player has now moved back to Pittodrie on a two-year contract after playing for the Dons on loan from Bristol City last season.

The versatile attacker scored twice in 13 appearances for Aberdeen before injury cut short his loan.

Manager Stephen Glass told the Aberdeen website: “I’m delighted Marley has chosen to return to the club.

“In his previous spell at Aberdeen his influence on the team was enormous and we are looking forward to having him back in a red jersey. I expect the fans will be delighted to see him back with the club.

“We have beaten off a lot of competition for him and I am sure he will enjoy a great reception upon his return to Pittodrie.”