Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus
Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus, his Chinese club Shandong Luneng have announced.
Chinese media is reporting that the 32-year-old is in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.
Fellaini, who spent 11 seasons in England with United and Everton, recently returned to the country after a spell in Dubai following the outbreak of Covid-19.
“The official test confirmed that the player Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus during the quarantine observation period,” the club said in a statement.
“During this period, the player’s body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts. He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution.”
