Martin Keown believes Mikel Arteta’s days as Arsenal manager are numbered

Martin Keown fears Mikel Arteta could be on the verge of losing his job as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal on Thursday after a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s failure to win the second leg of their semi-final saw them exit the tournament with a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

The north London side look set to be absent from European competition next season for the first time since 1995/96.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League and could yet finish in the bottom half of the table.

And Keown believes Arteta has a lot of work to do to turn the situation around.

"It's a huge job at this football club. [Arteta's] inexperience has perhaps cost him," he told BT Sport .

"He's still the manager, but it felt this was the rescue package and his players didn't turn up. He was outsmarted by the previous manager which is a bit of an embarrassment.

"You have to be a quick learner as a manager. I'm not saying he isn't going to be manager of the club, that's a decision that will be made through the summer.

"It will have to be an incredible start to next season if he is to stay in the job. He's under huge pressure now. Big decisions to be made at the football club."

Arteta himself acknowledged that he is set to face fresh scrutiny following Arsenal’s elimination from the Europa League.

But the Spaniard still believes he is the right man for the job at the Emirates.

"I wouldn't be sitting here if I couldn't. You will see it. It's not about talking, it's about showing it on the pitch,” he said.

"I feel the pressure all the time because I want to do as good as I can for the team, for every support that I have here and for the fans.

“Today is a big disappointment because we tried everything to be in that final. I think everybody's job is under scrutiny."

Arteta is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2023.

