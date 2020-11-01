Martin Keown compares Harry Kane to Dennis Bergkamp and makes assists prediction

Martin Keown has likened Tottenham striker to his former Arsenal team-mate, Dennis Bergkamp.

Kane has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The England international has already surpassed his previous best assists tally for a campaign, and could set a new Premier League record this term.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry currently share the record, with each setting up 20 goals in a top-flight season.

And Keown says he sees similarities between Tottenham’s talisman and Arsenal legend Bergkamp.

“What anyone who played with Dennis will say is that his service was outstanding. I'm now watching what Harry Kane is doing for Tottenham and, dare I say it, he is starting to remind me of my old team-mate," Keown told the Daily Mail.

"I'm not saying Kane is as technically gifted as Dennis – I don't think anybody is. But the quality of the balls I'm seeing from the Spurs striker, and the way he is finding Son Heung-min, it is Bergkampian.

"He [Kane] is starting high, dropping deep, and showing there is more to his game than merely scoring goals.

"With eight assists in six games, at this rate, Kane would obliterate the Premier League record of 20, shared by Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

"We've seen what Roberto Firmino does for Liverpool – how he drops into those pockets of space and has willing runners in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who start wide but come inside.

"Kane, likewise, has fast-paced forwards who he can pick out. That's been Son of late – most notably in that 5-2 win over Southampton when Kane took advantage of the hosts' high line to assist his team-mate four times.”

Tottenham, who are currently seventh in the standings, take on Brighton on Sunday.

