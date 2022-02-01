Mason Greenwood removed from FIFA 22 following arrest
By PA Staff published
Mason Greenwood has been removed from versions of the FIFA 22 game following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.
Greater Manchester Police were granted extra time to question the 20-year-old on Monday following social media images and videos posted online by a woman reporting assaults.
Greenwood was swiftly suspended from playing or training with Manchester United, who have removed links to purchase his shirts from their online store.
Nike have suspended their deal with the player and Electronic Arts have confirmed his removal from active squads on FIFA 22.
In a statement to the PA news agency, the video game company said: “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”
