Mason Mount to be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking self-isolation
Mason Mount will be reminded of his responsibilities by Chelsea after the England international broke his self-isolation at the weekend, the PA news agency understands.
The 21-year-old was spotted playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at a centre in London on Sunday.
It comes after Chelsea revealed in the early hours of Friday that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus.
Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020
As a result, the full men’s squad, coaching staff and a number of the backroom team were forced to self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.
Mount broke those self-isolation guidelines when he met up with Rice and will be reminded of his responsibilities by the Blues.
The Premier League is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.