Mason Mount names his favourite position after impressing in Chelsea’s win at Burnley

Mason Mount says it is “natural” for him to play in a deeper midfield role.

The Chelsea man was deployed as a No.8 alongside Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante in Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Burnley.

Mount has spent much of his Blues career as part of a front three, but he says he feels more comfortable in deeper position.

“I am a No.8 and a midfielder," the England international explained to Chelsea's official website after the final whistle at Turf Moor.

"I have always been in my whole career, so it is natural for me to play in there and I know I have started a bit wider this season, but I love playing in midfield.

"It is my position and the fluidity we had in the game with the wingers [was good today].”

Christian Pulisic was a last-minute drop-out on Saturday, and Mount took the time to hail his team-mate.

“I felt sorry for Christian, he felt his [hamstring] in the warm-up so hopefully he is back soon,” he added.

"He is an unbelievable player. We dedicated the win to him today. Timo [Werner] came in and was brilliant as were all the players after a tough week.

"It was a tough week this week, three away games. A lot of travelling and flights, so we didn't have a lot of time to recover for games but today I thought we were brilliant.

"Winning the game, winning the fight, matching them up and then we knew what we could do on the ball. I thought we did brilliantly and it showed in the scoreline."

Chelsea, who have now kept four clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions, host Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lampard’s side are next in action in the Premier League on Saturday, when they will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

