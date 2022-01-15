Matt Godden at the double as Coventry hammer Peterborough

Coventry cranked their play-off challenge back into gear with a first win in seven Championship games as they thumped relegation battlers Peterborough 4-1.

Captain Matt Godden bagged a brace as Mark Robins’ men sampled league success for the first time in more than two months with a sizzling showing at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Jordan Shipley fired wide in the fifth minute of his first league start but the Sky Blues did not have to wait long to settle into the driving seat.

Gustavo Hamer broke the deadlock with a 15th-minute blast from 30 yards which Posh keeper David Cornell could only parry into his own net.

The Dutch midfielder presumably has a soft spot for these opponents after he hit his only previous goal this season in the reverse fixture which Coventry won 3-0.

Another smooth success looked to be on the cards when they doubled their lead in the 25th minute courtesy of Godden’s eighth goal in his last 12 league outings.

Ben Sheaf picked the pocket of Posh full debutant Bali Mumba and released Godden to steer a fine finish past Cornell.

That prompted a change of formation from Posh boss Darren Ferguson who ditched his midfield diamond in favour of a back three and wing backs to match the visitors.

But it was Coventry who created the next big chance with Jamie Allen firing wide with just Cornell to beat.

It proved to be a costly miss, with Posh halving their arrears barely 60 seconds later when a weak defensive header was intercepted by Jack Taylor before Jorge Grant stepped onto the ball to fire into the top corner from the edge of the box in the 37th minute.

But Coventry were soon back in the ascendancy as they dominated the second half, with the only surprise being that it took until the closing stages for them to seal the points.

Callum O’Hare and Allen were both denied by the same post within the space of eight minutes of each other while Cornell made terrific saves to keep out blasts from Shipley and substitute Victor Gyokeres.

But they did succeed in finding the net again in the 81st minute as Posh defender Nathan Thompson sliced a Todd Kane cross from the right past Cornell.

And there was still time for further damage in the first minute of stoppage time as Godden – who struck 18 goals during a prolific 2018-19 season in Peterborough colours before being sold to Coventry – bagged his 10th goal of the current campaign after brilliantly being picked out by Gyokeres.

The success lifted Coventry to within two places of the top six while Posh remain three points from safety.