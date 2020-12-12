Matt Hamshaw: Rotherham can take huge confidence from Bristol City win

Rotherham first-team coach Matt Hamshaw hailed an “excellent” performance from his players as they eased some pressure on manager Paul Warne with an impressive 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

The Millers ended a six-match winless run with a deserved victory over promotion hopefuls City, while the result also stopped a losing streak of three for the Yorkshiremen.

Rotherham produced a great opening 45 minutes and went in two up thanks to Matt Crooks’ close-range header, from Dan Barlaser’s free-kick, and through Michael Smith, who turned in after Matt Olosunde’s strong play down the right wing.

Hamshaw could not have been happier with the win, while also giving his full support to Warne after being asked about the pressure the manager had admitted to feeling ahead of the game.

He said: “It was an excellent afternoon’s work.

“The early goal is a confidence boost. From back to front, everyone performed to their capabilities. We got what we deserved.

“The gaffer has made no secret that we have been on a bad run. In my opinion, he is the best man for the job. He should not feel pressure because the job he has done over the last four years has been remarkable.

“Everyone is in it together. The lads will take massive confidence from that result. We showed what we are all about and what the lads think about the manager and the staff here.

“The three changes made an impact and the subs that came on made an impact. We felt like we had to freshen it slightly. We felt changes were needed.

“The fact that we kept them to once chance and on another day we could have scored a lot more goals.

“We are not a million miles off. When you’re on a little bad run, everyone has a little opinion. We dominated against a really strong opponent. We take huge confidence and belief from it.”

City head coach Dean Holden agreed Rotherham were worthy winners.

He said: “It’s the first time this season that our performance levels have not been up to the standards.

“We just weren’t able to find a spark within the 90 minutes. That is the first time this season we have had that.

“Credit to Rotherham and the way they play. I thought they were right on the top of their game. We have got to learn from it quickly.

“To concede or score first is a big swing in the psychology. To concede when we did for the second one made it even more difficult. We weren’t at the top of our game and when that happens you lose.

“They had the bit between their teeth. For us it was a disappointing afternoon. It was a good day for them and a difficult one for us. The players have responded before to disappointments but we try not to go too low after a defeat.

“They won the majority of first and second balls. That was disappointing.”