Matthew Etherington to take charge of Peterborough for midweek clash at Fulham

Matthew Etherington will take charge of Peterborough for Wednesday’s trip to Fulham following the departure of manager Darren Ferguson.

Ferguson resigned on Sunday with his side languishing in the bottom three of the Sky Bet Championship.

Saturday’s defeat at fellow strugglers Derby left Posh five points adrift of safety and without a win in the league since December 11.

Etherington, who had been Ferguson’s assistant manager, came through the youth ranks at Peterborough and also played for Tottenham, West Ham and Stoke before retiring from football in December 2014 with a back injury.

The 40-year-old will be assisted by under-23 manager Simon Davies, the former Wales international who also started his career at London Road.