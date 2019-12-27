Matty Kennedy in contention for St Johnstone return

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright will assess his squad ahead of the visit of Ross County on Sunday.

Saints had a fully-fit group for their 1-0 away win over Hamilton on Boxing Day.

Matty Kennedy could return to the team after staying on the bench during the game on Hamilton’s artificial surface.

Midfielder Lewis Spence is suspended for Ross County after being sent off against Motherwell.

Forward Lee Erwin could return after missing the defeat by his former club through illness.

Michael Gardyne (hamstring), Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain out while Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are working their way back to fitness.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Davidson, Hendry, Booth, Parish.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Morris, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Stewart, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson, Laidlaw.