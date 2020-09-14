Matty Kennedy hopes Aberdeen’s European adventure continues
By PA Staff
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy admits the prospect of facing Sporting Lisbon is a major source of motivation ahead of their trip to Norway.
A trip to the Portuguese capital awaits the winners of Thursday’s Europa League tie between Viking Stavanger and the Dons.
Aberdeen comfortably qualified for the second qualifying round with a 6-0 victory over NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands and Kennedy savoured his European debut.
Thursday’s tie represents a major jump in levels though.
Like the Dons, who have won five matches in a row, Viking go into the game in good form. The Norwegians are unbeaten in five league games and won their third in a row on Saturday when they beat Kristiansund 5-3.
Kennedy told his club’s official website: “The manager was showing us clips of the opposition and they will have good players, they are in Europe for a reason, we will need to be on our game.
“We all want to play against Sporting Lisbon, we all know how big a club they are.
“We need to concentrate on the first game and hopefully we will get there.
“Playing in Europe was one of the reasons why I came to Aberdeen. I really enjoyed the game against Runavik which was my debut in Europe, I can’t wait to play the next game, if the gaffer picks me.”
