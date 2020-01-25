Matty Kennedy targets trophies and European action after Aberdeen move

Matty Kennedy has targeted cup success and European football at new club Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old attacker signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons from St Johnstone last week but on Friday joined the Pittodrie club immediately on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The former Kilmarnock player goes straight into Derek McInnes’ squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren on Sunday and he knows what he is looking for from his time in the Granite City.

Kennedy told Aberdeen’s official website: “I would like to get a bit of silverware. That was one of the reasons I came.

“The club are always in semi-finals and finals most years. I would like to do that for my career.

“I have never played in Europe so I would like the opportunity to play in Europe and show what I can do on that stage.”

Kennedy looks forward to get an early chance to show what he can do in Paisley.

He said: “It is a hard place to go. I played there earlier in the season and it was a tough game.

“But I am ready to go. I know I haven’t played for a few weeks but have kept myself fit and I will be ready.”