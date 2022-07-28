Matty Pearson a doubt for Huddersfield ahead of opener against Burnley

Huddersfield will check on Matty Pearson as they kick off the Championship campaign against Burnley.

Pearson has a knock picked up in pre-season and will be assessed by boss Danny Schofield, who is taking charge of the Terriers for the first time.

It has been a summer of change at the West Yorkshire club following their play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney, Kyle Hudlin, Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama all joining the club.

Tino Anjorin is also back at the club for a second loan spell from Chelsea and will hope to get the nod.

It has also been all change for Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League as Vincent Kompany is at the helm for the first time.

They have been hit with a number of exits, not least Dwight McNeil, who was sold to Everton on the eve of the new season.

Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra will not feature at Huddersfield due to fitness issues and uncertainty around their future, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine look to have shaken off knocks.

Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen, Arijanet Muric and Vitinho are among those that have signed and are hoping for debuts.