Mauricio Pochettino’s son Maurizio reveals he has signed new Tottenham deal
By PA Staff
Mauricio Pochettino’s son Maurizio has revealed he has signed a new contract with Tottenham.
The 19-year-old winger posted a picture on Instagram of him with a pen and what appears to be a contract, accompanied by his father, the former Spurs boss.
The image was posted alongside the message: “Looking forwards (sic) to the new season. #COYS”
The retained lists published by the Premier League last week showed that the player had been offered a new deal by Tottenham.
He joined their academy in 2017 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.
Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties by the club last November after five years in charge, as Jose Mourinho came in to replace him.
